Fatal Stabbings In Hanover Under Investigation

HANOVER – York County authorities responded to a fatal stabbing yesterday around 10:12 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Walnut Street in Hanover. Officers found a 27-year-old Hanover man outside of a residence with severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man indicated that other family members were inside the residence. Upon clearing the residence, officers located a 17-year-old Hanover juvenile and a 49-year-old Hanover woman deceased. A brief time later, police found a 50-year-old Hanover man laying in the 900 block of Broadway with severe injuries. He was also rushed to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The incident is believed to be isolated and there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information about the incident or who may have outside camera surveillance in the 900 block of E. Walnut Street and Broadway, and the 500 block of Witmer Avenue is asked to call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575.