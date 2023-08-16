Fatal Stabbing In Lancaster County

COLUMBIA – A domestic dispute in Lancaster County has led to criminal homicide. On Monday, August 14 about 11:49 p.m., Columbia Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Third Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Anthony Serrano, Jr. suffering from a single stab wound. Also there was the 911 caller, 17-year-old Janiyah Torres. Serrano was transported to a local hospital; however, the wound proved fatal. Investigators learned that prior to the stabbing, Serrano and Torres were involved in an argument when Torres stabbed Serrano. Torres was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide and arraigned. Torres was then detained in lieu of bail. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735.