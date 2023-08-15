Fatal Stabbing In Columbia Leads To Arrest

COLUMBIA – A teenage girl was charged with criminal homicide after a stabbing in Lancaster County. On Monday, August 14 about 11:49 p.m., Columbia Police responded to the 200 block of North Third Street. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Anthony Serrano, Jr. suffering from a single stab wound. Also on scene was the 911 caller, 17-year-old Janiyah Torres. Emergency first aid was administered and Serrano was transported to a local hospital; however, the wound proved fatal. Investigators learned that prior to the stabbing, Serrano and Torres were involved in an argument when Torres stabbed Serrano. Torres was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She was charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide and arraigned. Torres was then detained in lieu of bail. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735.