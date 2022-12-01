Fatal Shooting Reported In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County, responded yesterday around 10:45 a.m. to the 200 block of North Second Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located two victims. One victim had first aid rendered and transported to an area hospital. A second victim was found deceased. The victims were not identified. Witnesses reported at least one suspect fled the scene, east on Avenue F toward North Third Street. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Columbia Borough Police Det. Matt Leddy at 717-684-7735.