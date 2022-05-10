Fatal Shooting Investigation In York

YORK – Police in York are seeking help from the public with information related to a fatal shooting. On Friday, May 6, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of S. Pine Street for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 24-year-old male victim inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Roman Padilla of West York, was provided medical treatment by officers until EMS could transport him to York Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.