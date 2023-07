Fatal Shooting Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – One person died after a Sunday shooting in Harrisburg. About 12:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Balm and Walnut Streets for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wounds. Officers rendered emergency aid, but the man died at the scene. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.