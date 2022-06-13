Fatal Shooting Investigation In Chester County

COATESVILLE – Chester County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened June 10 at 9:07 p.m. in Coatesville. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 5th Avenue and East Lincoln Highway. Police found a 38-year-old Coatesville man shot in the hip. The victim was immediately transported to Paoli Hospital, where he underwent surgery, but died shortly after. Eyewitnesses reported two black males in hoodies approached the victim and his cousin and engaged in a verbal dispute. One of the men showed a gun, fired two shots, and then ran off. Police recovered two fired shell casings and one fired projectile at the scene. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatesville City Detective Bill Carter at 610-384-2300 or Chester County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.