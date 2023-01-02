Fatal Shooting Investigated In York

YORK – Police in York are investigating a fatal Saturday morning shooting. Reportedly, an 18-year-old female was walking in the area of the 300 block of W. Jackson Street in York when shots were fired in the area around 12:36 a.m. Police found the woman and rushed her to York Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. There’s no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can always be anonymous.