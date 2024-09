Fatal Shooting In York Investigated

YORK – A homicide investigation is underway in York. Yesterday around 4:52 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. College Avenue for reports of a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of the victim is currently unknown. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip at yorkcitypolice.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.