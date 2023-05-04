Fatal Shooting In Lebanon

LEBANON – Lebanon City Police are investigating a fatal shooting. On May 3rd around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jones Street and found 33-year-old Thomas Vance of Lebanon with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a medical facility where he died from his injuries. A second subject that remained on scene was taken into police custody. The initial investigation suggests that the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated. Several video sources of the incident were reviewed along with witnesses. The firearm believed to be used was recovered by police at the scene. Both parties involved in the incident were known to each other.