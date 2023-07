Fatal Pedestrian Victim In York Identified

YORK – The York County Coroner identified a male pedestrian who was struck and killed while crossing Route 30 at Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue last Thursday. 49-year-old Russell Conley of York died from his injuries after he attempted to cross the road heading towards Rutter’s and was outside of the crosswalk. Conley was struck by a truck that had been driving in the passing lane. The death was ruled as accidental.