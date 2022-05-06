Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harford County

EDGEWOOD, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday night in Harford County. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., troopers responded to northbound Maryland Route 24 at Edgewood Road in Edgewood. Police say 35-year-old James Sanders and 5-year-old Trayln Sanders, both of Edgewood, were trying to cross Route 24 when they were struck by a Toyota Rav4 which did not remain at the scene. The pedestrians did not appear to have crossed the road at the crosswalk. Traylin Sanders died while James Sanders was hospitalized. The Toyota driver, 30-year-old Corey Maddox, Jr. of Edgewood, was located a short time later and taken for questioning. The case remains under investigation.