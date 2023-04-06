Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Harford County, MD

ABINGDON, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Harford County that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to southbound I-95 at the 77.6-mile marker in Abingdon. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a disabled tractor trailer, identified as Rajwinder Singh of Hicksville, New York, was outside of his vehicle while parked on the shoulder. For unknown reasons, the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry, identified as 19-year-old Abbas Zaheer of Roosevelt, New York, traveled onto the shoulder and struck Singh, who died at the scene. Any witnesses to the crash should contact Maryland State Police at 410-537-1150.