Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Berks County

WYOMISSING – Authorities in Berks County are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Wyomissing Police responded around 3:20 a.m. today to Route 422 between Route 12 and N. Wyomissing Blvd. after a man was walking or standing in the eastbound lanes of 422 and was struck by several vehicles. All the vehicles involved stopped at the scene. Police are trying to determine why the man was in the roadway. His identity has not yet been released.