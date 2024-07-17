Fatal Pedestrian Accident Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY – A Mississippi teen has died after being struck by a vehicle in Springettsbury Township, York County, last Thursday evening. The York County Coroner’s Office says Quinterrion Smith of Coffeeville, Mississippi was traveling in the area with his basketball team when he was crossing the road with a group of friends in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road when he was struck. Smith was taken to York Hospital where he died last Friday. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled today at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.