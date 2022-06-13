Fatal Pedestrian Accident Investigation Completed

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities concluded an investigation of a pedestrian accident which occurred at the intersection of North State and Pine Streets in Ephrata on October 2021. 69-year-old Judith Breger of Ephrata died while crossing North State Street and being struck by a Boyo Transportation Services van driven by 47-year-old Lori Kempisty of Ephrata. Police reconstructed the crash. The investigation revealed that, while stopped at an intersection with a four-way stop sign, Kempisty carelessly failed to visually clear the intersection. The failure caused Kempisty not to see Breger legally crossing the road in a crosswalk. Kempisty was charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Unintentional Death.