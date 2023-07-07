Fatal Pedestrian Accident In York

YORK – A pedestrian accident in York County has claimed a life. A 49-year-old man was struck and while crossing Route 30 at Loucks Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in York early yesterday morning. Authorities say the male victim attempted to cross the roadway heading towards Rutter’s and was outside of the crosswalk. The man was struck by a truck that had been driving in the passing lane. The truck driver stopped and was cooperating with York City Police. Attempts were made to resuscitate the victim, but he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.