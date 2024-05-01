Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – A fatal pedestrian hit and run accident in Lebanon County is under investigation. Around 7:37 a.m. yesterday, South Lebanon Township Police responded to Eastfield Drive for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was deceased. The driver of the striking vehicle fled from the area without stopping to offer assistance or provide information. The pedestrian was identified as being a 77-year-old woman who resided in a neighboring housing development. Her name was not released. The driver of the striking vehicle and the vehicle were located by police at a later time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.