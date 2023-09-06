Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY – A pedestrian accident in Lancaster has claimed a life. It happened Saturday, September 2 around 11:13 p.m. along Pitney Road. 74-year-old Tar Pee Tu of Lancaster was struck in the southbound lane by an Acura TSX driven by 34-year-old Luis Petrilli-Rivera of Lancaster. Tu was taken to a hospital, but later died. The incident occurred south of the intersection with Millenium Drive which is the entrance to Harrisburg Area Community College. East Lampeter Township Police are investigating.