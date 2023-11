Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person has died after a pedestrian accident in Lancaster County. Authorities responded yesterday around 6:45 p.m. to a call of a person struck at Mount Joy Road and Lefever Road in Rapho Township. Upon arrival, officials declared the pedestrian deceased. So far, no information has been released regarding the identity of the victim and the driver of the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.