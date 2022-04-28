Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal hit and run pedestrian accident. Around 7 a.m. yesterday, first responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township. Officers arrived and found an unconscious man along the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged scooter was located near the man. There were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident. The injuries were critical and the coroner was called to the scene. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Samuel King of Lancaster. Later in the day, around 2:30 p.m., police located the striking vehicle. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.