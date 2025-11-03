Fatal PA Turnpike Crash In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred today around 1:03 a.m. on the PA Turnpike at mile marker 259.1 in South Londonderry Township in Lebanon County. Troopers responded to the scene after a westbound 2010 Acura failed to maintain its lane and exited the roadway. The vehicle went onto a grass shoulder and impacted a tree with its front end. The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed. Fire crews responded to extinguish the blaze and located the driver who was deceased. Their identity has not been released. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The investigation into the crash continues.