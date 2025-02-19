Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Justified

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office determined that a Lancaster Police officer was justified in shooting a machete-wielding man who fled after committing a bank robbery in January. The name of the officer will not be released. 39-year-old Luis Fuentes died as a result of the shooting, which occurred near his home in the 400 block of South Plum Street in Lancaster the morning of Jan. 24. District Attorney Heather Adams said the officer had a reasonable belief that a bystander was in danger of death or serious bodily injury when he observed the suspect running toward the bystander with a raised machete. Police pursued Fuentes after he robbed the Fulton Bank in the 800 block of South Duke Street. The investigation was conducted by County Detectives with assistance from the FBI, PA State Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.