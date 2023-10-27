Fatal Motorcycle Crash Investigated

LANCASTER – State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle who was trying to flee and elude authorities. It happened at 1:41 a.m. today as troopers were in pursuit of a black motorcycle traveling east on the US 30 bypass in East Caln Township, Chester County. Police report that a 31-year-old motorcyclist exited the road at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control, and crash into a guardrail of State Route 113 northbound. The motorcyclist died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released. Further information will be released hen it becomes available.