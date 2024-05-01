Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York

YORK COUNTY – One person died after a York County motorcycle accident. It happened yesterday afternoon in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street near Belvidere Avenue in York. Authorities say a tractor trailer driver was in the right lane of W. Philadelphia Street attempting to make a left turn onto Belvidere when a motorcycle was in the left lane. The motorcycle went down and slid under under the rig. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released. York City Police are investigating.