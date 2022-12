Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – A York County man died in an early Monday morning motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township. Police say 28-year-old Kenneth Hagens of York Township was northbound when it appeared he slid across a large ice patch, causing him to lose control and crash. Hagens died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental.