Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – A motorcyclist died after a Tuesday morning crash in York County. Police responded to the 3400 block of E. Market Street in Springettsbury Township around 5:45 a.m. 30-year-old Zaire Jackson of Springettsbury Township was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he struck the rear of a car. He was wearing a helmet at the time. He was transported to York Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His death was ruled accidental by the county coroner. No one else was injured in the crash. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.