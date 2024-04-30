Fatal Motorcycle Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office confirmed that one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Carroll Township. The coroner responded to the area of Old York Road and Blair Hollow Road around 5:55 p.m. on April 28. 60-year-old Timothy Rymer of Newberry Township was traveling south on Old York Road on his motorcycle when he struck a large piece of wood in the roadway. Per a witness, it appeared Rymer lost control and was trying to regain control when his motorcycle went down on the right side. Rymer was pronounced dead at the scene.