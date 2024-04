Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – An Annville man died after a motorcycle crash in Lebanon County. PSP Jonestown reports that the crash happened March 26 around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Gravel Hill Road in East Hanover Township. 33-year-old Tyler Else was traveling northbound on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was thrown from the bike and died after being taken to Hershey Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.