Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY –State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash along Interstate 81 in Lebanon County. Troopers responded this past Saturday around 5:15 p.m. to mile marker 81.6 after a collision between a motorcycle and a car. Authorities say 38-year-old Glen Leon-Velez of Reading died after colliding with a Toyota Camry driven by 53-year-old Ted Miller of Emmaus. Leon-Velez was wearing a helmet at the time. Miller was not injured.