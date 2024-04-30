Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster County. On April 29 around 4:09 p.m., troopers responded to the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township. Police say that an investigation determined that a Ford Edge was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and pulled out without clearance into the path of a motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike. The motorcycle driver was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries, but later died. The Ford operator was not hurt. The name of the victim has not yet been released. PSP Lancaster is continuing their investigation.