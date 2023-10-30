Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a weekend crash in Lancaster County. On Saturday, October 28 at 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motorcycle that had struck a vehicle at 4216 Oregon Pike. Upon arrival, police found that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle had struck a 1986 Nissan pickup truck. The motorcycle operator, 57-year-old Brent Hoffner of Ephrata, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died from his injuries. The occupants of the Nissan pickup were uninjured. Witnesses reported that prior to the crash the motorcycle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed and had crossed the center line colliding head on into the pickup truck. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411.