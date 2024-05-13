Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Harford County, MD

WHITEFORD, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a York County, PA man. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Bel Air Barracks responded to a report of a crash in the area of the 2600 block of Whiteford Road in Harford County. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda motorcycle was traveling north when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The operator of the Honda motorcycle involved in the crash was identified as 50-year-old Jason Birley of Fawn Grove. Birely was pronounced dead at the scene by Harford County Emergency Medical Services personnel. Whiteford Road was closed for about two and a half hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.