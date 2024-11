Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A fatal crash on Saturday in Cumberland County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. State Police say 28-year-old Mangal Rai of Shippensburg was riding his Kawasaki Ninja when he was traveling on a connecting ramp from Interstate 81 south to Route 581 east in Hampden Township. PSP says he under-compensated the left curve in the roadway, traveled onto the shoulder, and struck a guardrail. He was wearing a helmet. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.