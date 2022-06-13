Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A motorcyclist died after a weekend crash in Lancaster County. On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Penn Street in Washington Boro. Officers arrived within three minutes and began performing life-saving efforts on the motorcycle rider. Several citizens helped officers with live-saving efforts until EMS arrived. Sadly, the motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Heather Gower of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team responded to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.