Fatal Lebanon County ATV Crash Investigated

LEBANON COUNTY – One person died and three others were injured after an ATV crash in Lebanon County. North Londonderry Township Police responded to a field in the 500 block of Eisenhower Road on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. Authorities say two ATVs collided, ejecting two riders from each ATV. One of the drivers, 52-year-old Steven Kreiser, died at the scene. Kreiser’s wife and two children were rushed to Hershey Medical Center for their injuries. The crash occurred on property owned by the Kreisers. The investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the crash.