Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Crash Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue on Saturday, November 26 at 3:17 a.m. Units responded to the scene and found 71-year-old Gordon Kopf of Leola lying along the roadway unconscious and with serious injuries. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he later died. The driver of the striking vehicle, a Columbia man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that might be helpful is encouraged to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 ext 0.