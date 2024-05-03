Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. On May 2nd, officers responded to the 200 block of West Sun Hill Road in Penn Township for a person down. Evidence on scene indicates that a juvenile male was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene. The investigation is on-going and no further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information abut the case is asked to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965.