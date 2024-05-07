Fatal Lancaster County Pedestrian Accident Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are looking into the details of a hit and run death investigation in Lancaster County. On May 2 at 9:31 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Sun Hill Road in Penn Township and found a 16-year-old male deceased. Initial evidence and associated inquiry suggested the victim, a resident of Manheim, had been working on the roadside when he was struck by a passing vehicle that had fled the scene. The suspected striking vehicle and driver have now been located and identified by police. Future details will be released as the investigation unfolds. Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Cpl. Alex Good at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.