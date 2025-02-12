Fatal Lancaster County Farming Accident Leads To Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – Charges have been file against a Lancaster County man after his 3-year-old daughter fell from farm equipment and died. 33-year-old Anthony Nolt of Conoy Township was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Nolt allowed his 10-year-old son to drive a tractor towing a concrete mixer while the victim sat on the platform of the mixer without any adult supervision at his farm in the 2300 block of River Road on July 20, 2024. The 3-year-old child victim was killed when she fell from the mixer. A subsequent investigation determined that Nolt was driving a skid loader 20 to 50 feet away from his children at the time of the accident. The incident was one of three fatal farm-related incidents in Lancaster County in 2024.