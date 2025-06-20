Fatal Lancaster County Crash Victim Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – A woman who died in a Lancaster County crash has been identified. The County Coroner’s Office says 79-year-old Patricia Wenzel of Manor Township died at Lancaster General from injuries sustained in the crash that happened this past Monday at the intersection of Long Lane and Marticville Road in Pequea Township. She was a passenger in a Subaru that collided with a Ford Explorer and then struck a tree. The 78-year-old male driver of the Subaru was also hospitalized. The female driver of the Explorer was not hurt.