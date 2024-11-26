Fatal Lancaster County Crash Leads To Charges

LANCASTER – A Montour County man was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence for a deadly crash on an East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County highway in September. 36-year-old Apar Patel of Danville crashed into a tractor-trailer that was on the shoulder of westbound Route 283 near mile marker 26.7 around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 8. The impact ripped open the side of Patel’s vehicle causing his passenger, 33-year-old Karra Clevenger of Middletown to be ejected. Clevenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that Patel appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A blood test showed Patel had a blood alcohol count of .134% at the time. Patel is currently free after having posted $250,000 bail.