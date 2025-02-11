Fatal Lancaster County Crash Involves Scooter

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died and two others were injured after a collision in Lancaster County between a van and a scooter. The incident occurred Feb. 10 around 3:03 p.m. in the 5800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Salisbury Township. A preliminary investigation determined that a Mercedes sprinter van and a scooter were eastbound on the roadway. The scooter was operated by 31-year-old Emanual Blank of Gap and was occupied by his 6-year-old and 15-month-old sons. The van collided with the scooter causing all three to sustain injuries. The 6-year-old was rushed to Hershey Medical Center while Blank and his 15-month-old were taken to Lancaster General. Blank later died from his injuries. Both sons are listed in critical condition. The van driver was not hurt. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash should contact PSP-Lancaster at 717-299-7650.