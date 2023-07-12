Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – A fatal Lancaster County accident is under investigation. On Tuesday, July 11 around 9:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rutts Road and Patton Drive in West Donegal Township. Upon arrival, police found a single motorcycle accident involving one rider. An investigation showed the motorcycle was northbound on Rutts Road when the rider, identified as 42-year-old Brian Saylor of Elizabethtown, lost control and left the roadway. He sustained fatal injuries. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Northwest Regional Police at 717-367-8481.