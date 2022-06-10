Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a fatal Lancaster County crash. It happened at 4:11 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. A 33-year-old Ephrata man was operating a northbound box truck when it left the roadway, struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant. The truck flipped onto the driver side. Emergency crews worked to extricate the man, who died. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.