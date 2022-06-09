Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigated

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A fatal vehicle crash is under investigation in Lancaster County. It happened at 4:11 a.m. today in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. A 33-year-old Ephrata man was operating a northbound commercial vehicle when it left the roadway on the eastern side, struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant. The box truck flipped onto the driver side. Emergency crews worked to extricate the man, who was unresponsive. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The roadway was closed for several hours while investigators conducted a crash reconstruction of the scene. Utility crews remain on scene to install new utility poles; however, the roadway is open to traffic. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.