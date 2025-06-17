Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place yesterday around 8:39 a.m. at the intersection of Long Lane and Marticville Road in Pequea Township. Preliminary findings indicate that an eastbound Subaru Outback collided with an eastbound Ford Explorer in the 400 block of Long Lane. The Subaru then proceeded through the intersection, veered off the south side of the roadway, and struck a tree head-on on the property of 400 Long Lane. A 79-year-old female passenger from Lancaster, who was seated in the front of the Subaru, suffered injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The 78-year-old male driver of the Subaru remains hospitalized at Lancaster General. The female driver of the Ford Explorer did not sustain any injuries. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Pequea Township Police at 717-945-7546.