Fatal Lancaster County Crash Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – A three vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lancaster County has claimed the life of a York County woman. PSP reports that it occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 222, north of Dry Tavern Road, in Brecknock Township after a BMW with a possible mechanical problem tried to pull along side the road when they were struck in the rear by a Porsche SUV. The SUV lost control and was struck by another vehicle. A passenger in the BMW, identified as 38-year-old Jazmin Dietrich of York, died after being taken to Reading Hospital. Four other people suffered injuries. State Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact them at 717-299-7650.