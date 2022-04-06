Fatal Lancaster County Crash Claims Teacher’s Life

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP – State Police say a Maryland man is facing charges after a police chase ended with a fatal crash in Lancaster County. On Monday, April 4 shortly after 9 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle with a stolen registration plate in Honey Brook, Chester County. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. While the pursuit was in the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, the fleeing driver was attempting to pass other vehicles in the opposing lane and struck a vehicle turning into the parking lot of Conestoga Christian School. That driver was 32-year-old Alicia Whisler of Mohnton, Berks County, who died from her injuries. She was a teacher at the school. A 5-year-old girl in Whisler’s car was taken to Reading Hospital and later released. 20-year-old Christofer Pineda-Gasca of North East, Maryland was taken into custody at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and later released to authorities. He faces homicide by vehicle, fleeing authorities, DUI, and other charges. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison. Conestoga Christian School has established a fund to help the Whisler family. You can make an online donation by clicking on the school banner below or you can mail a check to Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main Street, Morgantown, PA 19543 Attn: Whisler Memorial Fund.