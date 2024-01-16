Fatal I-83 Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – One person died after a fatal crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Around 12:37 a.m. today, State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash southbound on I-83 at mile marker 36 in Fairview Township. When first responders arrived, they found 41-year-old Joseph Bishwa unconscious, but breathing underneath a van in the northbound lanes. He was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center where he died from his injuries. A preliminary investigation determined that Bishwa was involved in a crash with another vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled, and blocking the southbound travel lanes. Bishwa was standing outside his vehicle when another southbound vehicle struck his vehicle. The impact caused his vehicle to strike Bishwa and hurl him over the center median. Bishwa was then struck by two other vehicles. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011.